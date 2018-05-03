Ravens waive Robertson Daniel

Getty Images

The Ravens placed defensive back Robertson Daniel on waivers Thursday. Baltimore is making space to sign undrafted free agents.

Daniel, 26, played one game with the Ravens in 2016. It stands as his only NFL regular-season appearance. He spent part of last season on the team’s practice squad.

Daniel originally signed with Oakland as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2015.

He briefly on the practice squad in Green Bay in 2015 and part of 2016 and briefly on Washington’s practice squad in 2016. Daniel also has spent time with Tampa Bay.