Report: Bills expected to hire Dan Morgan in front office

The Bills are expected to hire Dan Morgan as a high-ranking member of their front office, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Morgan, 39, played seven seasons with the Panthers. The former linebacker made one Pro Bowl, retiring after the 2008 season.

Morgan has served as the Seahawks’ director of pro personnel under Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner.

He will join former Panthers executive Brandon Beane in Buffalo.

The Bills had a hole in their front office after Brian Gaine left to become the Texans General Manager.