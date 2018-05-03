Report: Christian Hackenberg starts over with his throwing motion

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg remains on the roster. The Jets instead sent Bryce Petty packing.

But Hackenberg doesn’t appear to be the team’s present or its future with Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold also on the roster.

Hackenberg isn’t sitting idly by, though. Instead, he is working with quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen on fixing his throwing motion, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Christensen had to “start from scratch on [Hackenberg’s] throwing motion,” per Garafolo. The two have spent more than 60 sessions together this offseason.

Christensen, a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 1983, previously has worked with Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins and Ryan Tannehill.

Hackenberg, 23, has yet to play an NFL game since the Jets made him a second-round pick in 2016.