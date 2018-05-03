Report: Donald Trump wants Kaepernick, Kanye for race summits

Getty Images

The President has criticized Colin Kaepernick on multiple occasions. Now, the President apparently has a different plan for Kaepernick.

According to People.com, President Trump wants to invite Kaepernick for a summit on race. The information came from Darrell Scott (pictured), a Cleveland-based pastor who serves as an outside advisor to the White House.

“He is 100 percent for it,” Scott told People.com, after speaking with President Trump for roughly following a White House event held in connection with the National Day of Prayer. “He was very enthusiastic about it.”

Trump also wants Kanye West (who has been a controversial figure on matters of Trump and race in recent days) to participate, according to Scott. Apparently, however, Scott envisions one summit for musicians and one for athletes.

“It’s not going to be a black-only event,” Scott said. “It will be a melting pot. . . . We don’t want to sanitize it. I want people from the left to attend. I want it to get heated but I want it to be respectful.

“I want them to see and know the Donald Trump I know and they will say, ‘This guy isn’t who I’ve been led to believe he is.'”

Given the past criticism of Kaepernick, it won’t be a surprise if he’s leery about an overtures from the Oval Office, especially given the central role of Trump’s position on anthem protests to the perception/reality that the NFL has shied away from doing business with Kaepernick.