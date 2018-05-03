Report: Eagles pick up 2020 option on Doug Pederson’s contract

Getty Images

Winning a Super Bowl tends to do good things for a coach’s job security and it seems that is the case for Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Eagles have exercised their option on Pederson’s contract for the 2020 season.

Pederson was hired as the Eagles coach in January 2016 and went 7-9 in his first season before guiding the Eagles to a 13-3 mark in 2017. That was good enough to win the NFC East and the Eagles then beat the Falcons, Vikings and Patriots on their way to the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

That probably made for a quick decision for the Eagles when it came to Pederson’s option year and more success in the next couple of years will likely lead to talk about a new contract that keeps him in Philly well beyond that point.