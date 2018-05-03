Report: Jets releasing Bryce Petty

Getty Images

Drafting Sam Darnold with the third overall pick left the Jets with five quarterbacks on their 90-man roster, but that number is set to drop to four on Thursday.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the Jets will release Bryce Petty. The move will leave Darnold, Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater and Christian Hackenberg on the quarterback depth chart.

There was a report during the draft that the Jets were taking calls about Petty, although it seems odd that the team would have chosen to release him rather than get even a conditional draft pick in exchange for moving him off the roster.

Petty was a fourth-round pick in 2015 and saw his first regular season action the next year when he took over as the starting quarterback at the end of a dismal season. He also started the final three games last season after McCown broke his hand.