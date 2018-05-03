Lions trade Akeem Spence to Miami

Getty Images

The Lions have agreed to trade defensive tackle Akeem Spence to the Dolphins, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Earlier Thursday, the Lions agreed to restructure Spence’s contract. It dropped his base salary from $3.15 million to $2.575 million, with some incentives added back in to allow him to recoup some of the money. It cleared $500,000 in cap space.

The Lions signed Spence to a three-year, $10.5 million deal last offseason to add some heft to the middle of their line.

In his only season in Detroit, Spence played 16 games, starting 11. He made 39 tackles and three sacks.

The Dolphins released defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh in the offseason, so Spence will add depth at the position.