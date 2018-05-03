Robby Anderson arrest warrant rescinded, due in court in July

Getty Images

After an arrest warrant was issued for Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson for missing a court date on Wednesday, Anderson’s attorney Ed O’Donnell said that neither he nor his client was notified of the court date and that he would sort out what happened on Thursday.

O’Donnell has sorted things out and there is no longer a warrant out for Anderson’s arrest in Broward County, Florida. O’Donnell told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that the warrant has been rescinded and that it was the result of a clerical error.

Anderson will now be back in court on July 19 to resolve a charge of reckless driving from January. Anderson previously faced a felony charge of threatening a public servant or a public servant’s family, but that charge was dropped in April.

Anderson was also arrested in 2017 and charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. A trial in that case is set for this summer.