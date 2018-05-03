Saints make it official with J.T. Barrett, three other undrafted free agents

Getty Images

As the quarterback for Ohio State for most of the last four years, J.T. Barrett has a higher profile than most undrafted free agents.

That’s certainly the case when Barrett is compared to the other three undrafted rookies that have officially joined the Saints on Thursday. The NFL’s daily transaction report confirmed Tuesday’s report that Barrett would be signing with the Saints and included the other additions to the roster.

Guard Cory Helms started his college run at Wake Forest, but transferred to South Carolina and started 23 games during his two years with the Gamecocks. Defensive back Linden Stephens started 12 games for Cincinnati last season and tight end Nate Wozniak had 28 catches for 314 yards over four seasons at Minnesota.

They don’t have the name recognition that Barrett brings with him to New Orleans, but they’ll get a chance to start making a strong impression at next week’s rookie minicamp.