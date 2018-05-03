Steelers change Ryan Shazier’s contract to pay him most of his salary upfront

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier will not play this season as he continues to recover from a serious spinal injury, but the Steelers are making sure Shazier is well cared for.

The Steelers have changed Shazier’s contract to pay him most of this year’s salary in advance, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Shazier had been due a base salary of $8.718 million, but the Steelers changed his deal to pay him an $8.26 million signing bonus immediately. He’ll receive the rest as salary over the course of the season.

This will be the last year on Shazier’s contract. His 2018 salary was always fully guaranteed for injury, but the Steelers didn’t want him to have to wait to receive it.

Despite concerns that he could be paralyzed for life when he was stretchered off the field in December, Shazier walked across the stage last week at the NFL draft. Although he needs assistance walking, he has made significant progress in recovery.