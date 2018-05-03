Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills have taken a bit of a dip in national perception after breaking a 17-year playoff drought.

Taking a look at the new crop of Dolphins undrafted rookies.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore is drawing motivation from Super Bowl loss.

The prognosis sounds positive at the moment for Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater.

The Ravens’ WR makeover has been dramatic.

Bengals special teams coach Darrin Simmons is among coaches fighting for the life of the kickoff.

The Browns draft class will have an impact on several veterans.

Steelers rookie QB Mason Rudolph has the potential to be their Jimmy Garoppolo (meaning they’ll draft and develop him and then give him away?).

Former Texans OL Jake Rodgers was claimed by the Steelers.

Colts G.M. Chris Ballard offers his opinions on his draft class.

Jaguars DE Dante Fowler is setting the stage for someone to get paid, and it might be him.

Titans RB Dion Lewis is there to help the team to the next level.

Analyst Rich Gannon isn’t a fan of Broncos QB Paxton Lynch.

The Chiefs have checked off a lot of offseason boxes.

A look at how the Chargers’ 53-man roster might shake out.

Raiders rookie DT Maurice Hurst says his heart condition shouldn’t affect him on the field.

The Cowboys say they aren’t necessarily lobbying TE Jason Witten to change his mind.

Now that the draft’s over, the Giants need to figure out the Odell Beckham Jr situation again.

A look at the impact the Eagles’ small draft class can make this year.

Washington was thinking of the future with third-round pick.

Bears rookie C-G James Daniels is going to put his versatility to the test early.

Lions S Tracy Walker could make a big impact early on.

The Packers are hoping tall WRs pay big dividends.

The Vikings’ top-ranked defense is using playoff performance as fuel.

Falcons S Keanu Neal has no problem with the league’s new helmet rule.

Panthers TE Greg Olsen‘s happy with the way things worked out.

Former Saints WR Marques Colston is looking at his business career like his football career.

Buccaneers first-round DT Vita Vea‘s brother is making his own way in football.

Some think the Cardinals were “heartbroken” with their QB selection.

The Rams are the darlings of the offseason after their big additions.

Some 49ers veterans are on the bubble after the draft.

Looking for answers as to why the Seahawks didn’t draft more offensive linemen.