Vikings sign four draft picks

The Vikings didn’t waste any time getting four draft picks signed.

Minnesota announced Thursday it has agreed to terms with Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson, a fifth-round pick, Appalachian State guard Colby Gossett, a sixth-round pick, Tulane defensive end Ade Aruna, a sixth-round pick, and Cal linebacker Devante Downs, a seventh-round pick.

That is half the Vikings’ draft class.

They also drafted Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes in the first round, Pittsburgh offensive tackle Brian O'Neill in the second round, Ohio State defensive end Jalyn Holmes in the fourth round and Central Michigan tight end Tyler Conklin in the fifth round.