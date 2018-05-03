Washington “immediately looking into” cheerleader report

Getty Images

The New York Times published a report this week concerning a trip to Costa Rica taken by the Washington cheerleaders in 2013.

Included in the story are allegations that the cheerleaders had their passports taken away upon arrival in the country and that male sponsors and FedEx Field suite holders were invited to observe a photo shoot that included topless women and others in body paint. There is also an allegation that the director of the squad told nine cheerleaders that they were to go out with those sponsors to a night club on an evening when team officials were also present.

Team president Bruce Allen issued a statement in response to the report on Thursday.

“The Redskins organization is very concerned by the allegations involving our cheerleaders in the recent New York Times article. We are immediately looking into this situation and want to express how serious we take these allegations. Based on the dialogue we’ve had with a number of current and former cheerleaders over the past 48 hours, we’ve heard very different first-hand accounts that directly contradict many of the details of the May 2 article. I can promise that once we have completed looking into this matter, if it is revealed that any of our employees acted inappropriately, those employees will face significant repercussions.

“Our entire organization has great appreciation and respect for our cheerleaders. From the work they do in the local community, to visiting our troops abroad, and for always representing the Redskins organization in a first-class manner, these women are exemplary members of our organization and are worthy of our utmost respect. We are proud of these women and support them during this time. We will continue to take all necessary measures to create a safe and respectful work environment.”