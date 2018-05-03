Washington releases offensive lineman Orlando Franklin

Getty Images

Washington brought veteran offensive lineman Orlando Franklin in last year as some injury cover.

With the draft bringing in reinforcements, he was deemed surplus to requirements.

The team announced Franklin had been released, and that undrafted rookie Sean Welsh from Iowa had been brought in to fill the roster spot.

Franklin was signed last October, as left tackle Trent Williams was battling knee problems and other injuries cropped up. Washington used a third-round pick on tackle Geron Christian, and maintained depth on their line.

Initially a second-round pick of the Broncos, Franklin signed a five-year contract with the Chargers in 2015 but lasted just two years there.