Welcome aboard, Peter King

Getty Images

Today is a pretty good day here at NBC Sports.

It’s not an easy day for Peter King, who has decided to end his 29-year run at Sports Illustrated. But it’s a pretty good day here at NBC Sports, because Peter has decided to join the effort to cover pro football.

This means that Peter’s popular, informative, and comprehensive Monday morning column will appear here, at NBCSports.com, starting in July. It’s a football tour de force, the culmination of hours and hours of phone calls and elbow grease, and it’s the first thing I read every Monday morning — typically providing the basis for 3-4 or more blurbs at PFT.

But there’s more. Peter will contribute once per week to PFT Live, in the Chris Simms role. Simms will continue to appear on the show for two hours per day, three times per week, and Peter will be with us for one of the other two days. Peter also will make ongoing contributions to NBC’s Football Night in America.

For six years, Peter and I spent every Sunday during football season at NBC, and he has become a generous mentor and a great friend. His insights on PFT Live during his periodic visits to the show have been valuable, and I very much look forward to having him add to the overall experience on a regular basis.

Peter also has told me that he plans from time to time to sing on the show. Which can’t be any worse than Simms and the song/chant into which he launches every time Aaron Rodgers’ name is mentioned. Which Simms did today when Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst was on the show.

So do your thing and give Peter a proper welcome in the comments.