Akeem Ayers suspended four games

Getty Images

It’s Friday afternoon, back where suspensions belong.

The latest is four veteran linebacker Akeem Ayers, who was handed a four-game suspension by the league, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Ayers finished last season with the Giants. Initially a second-round pick of the Titans, he has also spent time with the Patriots, Rams, and Colts.

The league threw a few curveballs this week, by announcing suspensions for Cayleb Jones and Vadal Alexander on Monday and Tuesday. But now they’re back in their usual time slot for the Friday afternoon news dump.