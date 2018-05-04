Antonio Brown serving as mentor to Browns draftee Antonio Callaway

Getty Images

Antonio Brown has been a nemesis of the Cleveland Browns for years as he’s wreaked havoc throughout the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the Browns may eventually have to end up thanking Brown for his assistance with Cleveland’s newest wide receiver.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Brown has been mentoring Cleveland’s fourth-round pick, Antonio Callaway, in recent weeks. The two connected through Twitter and have fostered a relationship through their both being from Miami. Brown was even in attendance for Callaway’s draft party last weekend.

“He has a special affinity for the kids that are from here,” Callaway’s agent, Malki Kaha, said of the relationship with Brown. “He’s showing him not only what it takes to be a pro, but be one of the best.”

Callaway had a checkered resume from his time at Florida and throughout the draft process that helped lead to his sliding to day three of the draft. He was suspended for the 2017 season for allegedly using stolen credit card data. He was investigated for sexual assault but cleared following a Title IX hearing in 2016. Additionally, drug concerns linger after he was cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession a year ago and due to a failed drug test at the NFL Combine due to a diluted sample.

Those issues don’t preclude Callaway from having a successful NFL career. However, it’s certainly a reason to be wary of him as a prospect. That’s where Brown’s leadership could come into play in helping keep Callaway focused on the objective at hand and giving him a sense for the commitment required to make it as a receiver in the NFL.