Baker Mayfield: Competing with Tyrod Taylor won’t separate locker room

Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he isn’t the No. 1 quarterback on the Browns’ depth chart.

Head coach Hue Jackson has been adamant that Tyrod Taylor is the starter in Cleveland and that Mayfield will have to bide his time before he gets his chance to lead the offense. Mayfield said he understood the team’s approach after he was drafted, but that his mindset was a competitive one.

On Friday, Mayfield said that he doesn’t believe that approach will lead to any issues inside the team.

“It’s not going to be something that separates the locker room,” Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com.

The biggest reason to think things could play out the other way is the possibility that the Browns are going with a quarterback who lacks the confidence of the rest of the roster. Given Mayfield’s lack of time practicing with the team before this weekend’s rookie minicamp, that feeling would need some time to develop along with the quarterback’s readiness for the pro level.