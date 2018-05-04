Baker Mayfield: Competing with Tyrod Taylor won’t separate locker room

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he isn’t the No. 1 quarterback on the Browns’ depth chart.

Head coach Hue Jackson has been adamant that Tyrod Taylor is the starter in Cleveland and that Mayfield will have to bide his time before he gets his chance to lead the offense. Mayfield said he understood the team’s approach after he was drafted, but that his mindset was a competitive one.

On Friday, Mayfield said that he doesn’t believe that approach will lead to any issues inside the team.

“It’s not going to be something that separates the locker room,” Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com.

The biggest reason to think things could play out the other way is the possibility that the Browns are going with a quarterback who lacks the confidence of the rest of the roster. Given Mayfield’s lack of time practicing with the team before this weekend’s rookie minicamp, that feeling would need some time to develop along with the quarterback’s readiness for the pro level.

15 responses to “Baker Mayfield: Competing with Tyrod Taylor won’t separate locker room

  2. “Competing with Tyrod Taylor won’t separate locker room”

    Yes is will Baker… your the Browns dummy!

  8. Press creating garbage from nothing. If the Browns have done anything smart in the last few years it was to trade for a mediocre vet who’s better than anything they’ve had in a long time, and in the same mold as their new 1st round rookie who is simply not ready for the NFL yet. The plan is good one. I think they know it and intend to stick with it. The problem will come if (when) the short-sighted press and the fans start the drum beat for Mayfield. My hope is that Tryod manages a handful of wins in opening months, just enough to keep Mayfield glued to the bench. I don’t want to see him AT ALL until 2019.

  10. Baker is playing this the right way, so are the Browns. Baker wouldn’t want to be handed anything, and frankly no rookie should be. Fully expect Baker to just go take the job, it is what Baker does Best decision the Browns ever made.

  12. baronvonheil says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:44 pm
    ———————————
    He wanted the starting QB position handed to him at Texas Tech when he wasn’t close to being the best QB. Tyrod Taylor is the best choice, period.

  13. Tyrod is a professional, but is very limited. If Baker can’t beat out Tyrod, that’s a huge red flag. They just signed Landry to a big contract, Landry thrives with short timing passes, Tyrod can’t throw those passes

  14. vikings1234 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:39 pm
    The more I read, the more I shake my head or laugh out loud.

    That’s pretty much how everyone feels when they saw how much you paid Kirk Cousins. And anytime the Vikings are mention in the same hemisphere as “Super Bowl.” So I understand the feeling.

  15. ualprime says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:52 pm
    baronvonheil says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:44 pm
    ———————————
    ————————————

    You are clearly uneducated about his Texas Tech situation and saying Tyrod Taylor is best of anything is just asinine.

