Ben Roethlisberger isn’t a fan of using a third-round pick on a quarterback

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
In New York, veteran quarterback Josh McCown plans to do everything in his power to help rookie Sam Darnold learn the ropes. In Pittsburgh, veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger apparently plans to to everything in his power to not help Mason Rudolph.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger spoke candidly about the decision of the Steelers to draft Rudolph in round three.

“I was surprised when they took a quarterback because I thought that, maybe in the third round, you know you can get some really good football players that can help this team now,” Roethlisberger said. “And nothing against Mason. I think he’s a great football player. I don’t know him personally, but I’m sure he’s a great kid. I just don’t know how backing up or being the third guy, well, who knows where he’s going to fall on the depth chart, helps us win now.

“But, you know, that’s not my decision to make. That’s on the coaches and the G.M. and the owner and those kind of things. So if they feel like he can help our team so be it. But I was a little surprised.”

Based on those statement, Roethlisberger hasn’t paid much attention to the draft strategy in New England, where the Patriots have now spent nine draft picks on quarterbacks since Tom Brady became the starter, including a pair of third-round picks and a second-round pick. Roethlisberger also was confused by the move based upon his message to the team about his commitment to keep playing.

“I think they believed me,” Roethlisberger said. “Once they drafted a quarterback in the third I wasn’t sure if they believed me or not.”

The Pittsburgh veteran also seemed to throw a little shade at Rudolph, given his post-draft comment that he doesn’t expect Roethlisberger to mentor him.

“I don’t think I’ll need to since he said he doesn’t need me,” Roethlisberger said with sort of a laugh. “If he asks me a question, I might just have to point to the playbook.”

Roethsliberger has two years left on his current contract, and he has said he plans to play three to five more years, while also reserving the right to re-evaluate his situation annually. (A year ago, he entered Brett Favre territory by making it clear that he’ll take things one year at a time.)

Maybe Ben realizes that, at some point, the question of whether he’ll keep playing won’t be his decision. Given his unique history, including the various issues, distractions, and problems he has created for the team from time to time over the past 14 years (including but not limited to a 2010 suspension that nearly got him traded), the Steelers may not hesitate to pull the plug on Ben and give the ball to Rudolph at the first hint of substantial slippage by Roethlisberger and/or the first clear sign that Rudolph is as good as the team suspected he’ll be when putting him among the top quarterbacks in this year’s class.

Regardless of how it plays out, Roethlisberger apparently won’t be getting any special deference from the team as he gets closer and closer to the end of the run. And he apparently already isn’t all that happy about the team’s looming unwillingness to give him special treatment.

21 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger isn’t a fan of using a third-round pick on a quarterback

  3. If you choose to publicly muse about retirement don’t be surprised when the team drafts your potential replacement.

  4. Ben has never been a “team mate”; he’s always been a “me mate”. Kudos to the Steelers who see the man for who he is – an aging QB with diminishing skills.

  5. Big Diva needs to grow up and help his teammates. I’m sure he had plenty of guys who helped him along the way!! Pay it forward moron!!!

  7. Best case scenario: Ben leads his team to a 7th Super Bowl, gets game MVP, decides he has had enough, retires, Rudolph steps in, takes team to the playoffs…

    or not…

  9. What’s with this guy? He complains about everything. Any time he is asked a question he starts complaining. That’s got to be so irritating to the front office and coaches. Maybe that’s why the drafted a qb…

  11. Earth-to-Ben: The player being forecast for replacement is always the last to know, and when he starts to get a clue, immediately goes into denial.

  12. Ben knows that if he gets an injury that forces him to miss time and a young player comes in and shows that he can do the job then he would be yesterday’s news (see Brady/Bledsoe). Ben is just saying what a lot of qb’s think in similar situations.

  13. Bro you and Eli both want to win NOW. Your windows are closing. Thus being said, I still think that the Giants will regret not taking a qb at that spot that high. You have limited times to pick that high for future Franchise qb. Not sure how a rb that fades away in big games helps them much. That are not a rb away from a ring.
    Sorry forgot this was a Steelers thread,, Me thinks Ben has a legit gripe for HIM and the Win Now case. But the Steelers did the right thing. Not to many 3rd rounders help you “win now”. Unless your name is JASON WITTEN. (see how I worked that in there), creative right? whatever pffffft. These treads dont get air time unless the Cowboys are in the room.

  14. Oh give us a break Ben! What a joke this guy is making himself.

    He’s only spent the last couple years constantly teasing retirement and talking about how burnt out he is. But then as soon as they draft a potential replacement, he’s like “why would you do that? I’m obviously still playing for another 5 years! I’ve obviously got so much left in the tank and am completely 100% committed to not retiring!”

    With guys like him leading the way, and Me’Veon Bell threatening retirement right before the playoffs while demanding QB money, and Antonio Brown throwing tantrums in games they win because he’s not getting as many targets as he wants or signing secret deals with Facebook Live to broadcast closed doors coaches speeches knowing it was against the rules, then claiming it to be a “spur of the moment” thing he didn’t think about, despite planning it in advance and literally being paid to do so but pretending he wasn’t so he could pocket his stupid “Business is Boomin” money, and a coach in Tomlin who couldn’t scheme his way through a game of Tic Tac Toe, it’s NO WONDER this team seems to have such a distracted, dramatic and toxic environment every year.

    What a joke these guys are.

  15. Maybe don’t make major public speculations about retirement and they won’t draft your replacement.

  20. Good God Ben, your talking retirement, and after a loss you said quote” I don’t know if I have it anymore”. Now you bitch about the team taking a QB… God what a DIVA steeler fans…

  21. He’s not going to get any better. Always injury prone and now plays the Farve card every year. Of course they were going to look for a replacement. Also like Rudolph think they got a steal.

