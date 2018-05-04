Bills hire Dan Morgan as their director of player personnel

Getty Images

Word earlier this week was that the Bills were going to hire former Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan for a role in their personnel department and it became official on Friday.

Morgan will be the director of player personnel in Buffalo. He’ll work under General Manager Brandon Beane, who was in Carolina when Morgan was a player. Beane said in a statement that Morgan’s work ethic as a player and in the Seahawks front office convinced him he was the right man for the job.

“First thing we were looking for was culture fit,” Beane said. “I was in Carolina when we drafted Dan as a player and he would be a ‘Bills blue’ as our kind of guy. As a player he was always prepared, worked hard, did everything. He worked his way up from the bottom. He didn’t get placed into a seat because of his status as a former player. Sometimes that’s warranted, but Dan was a scouting intern with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 and worked his way up to a Director of Pro Scouting. That’s not an easy transition to go from the field to a grunt in our business. It’s humbling and he did it and he’s risen to Director of Pro [Scouting].”

Morgan will fill a role occupied by Brian Gaine last season. Gaine moved on to become the Texans General Manager this offseason.