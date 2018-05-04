Brian Cushing set to visit Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders signed Derrick Johnson this week and they added Tahir Whitehead, Kyle Wilbur and Emmanuel Lamur earlier in the offseason, but they may not be done adding veteran linebackers to their roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Texans linebacker Brian Cushing is set to visit with the team on Sunday. It’s the first report of a visit for Cushing since he met with the Seahawks in early March.

Cushing was released by the Texans in February and played just five games for the Texans last season after serving a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. The suspension was the second of Cushing’s NFL career and he’s also dealt with a variety of injuries since being drafted with the 15th overall pick of the 2009 draft.

When Cushing has been on the field in recent seasons, he hasn’t looked like a player with too much left in the tank. Given Jon Gruden’s desire to take the game back to 1998, the Raiders may be hoping that hopping in the time machine will remedy that.