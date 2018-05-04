Browns, Chiefs call off Randall Telfer-Dadi Nicolas trade

Getty Images

The Browns and Chiefs agreed to a trade earlier this week that would send tight end Randall Telfer to Kansas City in exchange for linebacker Dadi Nicolas, but it won’t be going through.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the teams have called off the trade. No reason has been given, but both teams will be moving on without the players, both of whom entered the league as sixth-round picks, they tried to ship elsewhere.

The transaction report also shows that the Browns have waived Telfer. The Chiefs did the same with Nicolas.

Telfer has five catches for 40 yards in 30 games over his first two seasons. Nicolas played 11 games in 2016, but did not see any action in 2017 after rupturing his patella tendon late in his rookie year.