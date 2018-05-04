Browns sign 13 undrafted free agents, including Evan Berry

Getty Images

The Browns announced the signing of 13 undrafted free agents on Friday and the group includes the younger brother of Chiefs safety Eric Berry.

Evan Berry also went to Tennessee as a safety and finished his time in Knoxville with best kickoff return average in school history. He returned four kickoffs for touchdowns, which is tied for a school record, and will be trying to transition to wide receiver with Cleveland. His twin brother Elliott was a linebacker for the Vols and is trying out for the Chiefs at their rookie minicamp.

The Browns also signed Northern Iowa defensive back Elijah Campbell, San Jose State punter Michael Carrizosa, Illinois offensive lineman Christian Dilauro, Washington State defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale, BYU defensive back Micah Hanneman, West Georgia OL Desmond Harrison, Tulane running back Dontrell Hilliard, Oregon State offensive lineman Fred Lauina, Grambling State defensive back Montrel Meander, Fresno State wide receiver Da’Mari Scott, Georgia defensive lineman Trenton Thompson, and Texas Tech wide receiver Derrick Willies.

The Browns were one of nine teams to open their rookie minicamp on Friday. It will run through Sunday.