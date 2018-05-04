Dolphins claim Bryce Petty off waivers

Getty Images

The Dolphins went through the draft without adding a quarterback, but picked up a leftover from a familiar foe who did.

Via Field Yates of ESPN, the Dolphins claimed Bryce Petty off waivers from the Jets.

Petty was the odd man out after the Jets took Sam Darnold with the third overall pick. They still have too many, and some guys who have done far less than Petty.

He started seven games over two seasons with the Jets, with a 57.7 rating that can’t be all his fault.

In Miami, he joins Brock Osweiler and David Fales, which means they’re putting all their faith in Ryan Tannehill coming back from his knee injury and returning to form.