Dolphins claim Bryce Petty off waivers

The Dolphins went through the draft without adding a quarterback, but picked up a leftover from a familiar foe who did.

Via Field Yates of ESPN, the Dolphins claimed Bryce Petty off waivers from the Jets.

Petty was the odd man out after the Jets took Sam Darnold with the third overall pick. They still have too many, and some guys who have done far less than Petty.

He started seven games over two seasons with the Jets, with a 57.7 rating that can’t be all his fault.

In Miami, he joins Brock Osweiler and David Fales, which means they’re putting all their faith in Ryan Tannehill coming back from his knee injury and returning to form.

  5. Lmao. Oh lord. Gotta love that front office. Good job Mike.
    Claiming a veteran QB with a salary of $705,000k this season to be a camp arm and to see if he can compete for a 2nd or 3rd string position….I’d say that’s a pretty smart pickup.

  7. What!?! LMAO Miami fans how can you tolerate this FO?

    Us Niners fans started to shame the owner’s son to turn it around by flying banners over the stadium.

    Good luck

  8. Oh yeah… lets troll the Dolphins because they signed a Camp Arm for League Minimum. I am sure if he was signed by the Bills or Patriots you all would singing his praises. Got news for you… Petty and Osweiler never got a real shot to play on a team that had a chance and that may even be the same here in Miami. However, maybe, just maybe they are good enough to be a Backup. No way is every QB the Jets had for the past 20 years that bad or a bust. Heck, Pennington came to the Dolphins and won in the Playoffs in the first year out of that cesspool. I have an idea… maybe the Jets are the problem. I bet poor Darnold finds this out quickly.

  9. It’s funny when teams claim a player and random fans act as if the claiming team just picked up a starter for their roster. I guess most fans don’t know that teams need 90 players for camp and not all of them are retained.

  11. Great pick-up for Miami. Would not be surprised to see Petty the starting Dolphin QB in September.

  12. Maybe he will at least get a better chance than he got from the Jets…
    Could be a serviceable backup with a good qb coach…

