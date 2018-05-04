Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bill Parcells offered Bills quarterback Josh Allen some advice.

The Dolphins filled a need by trading for DT Akeem Spence.

T Trent Brown is a big presence on the Patriots offensive line.

QB Sam Darnold will be on the field with the Jets for the first time on Friday.

WR Breshad Perriman didn’t have his 2019 option exercised, so what is his outlook with the Ravens?

The Bengals are putting new turf down in Paul Brown Stadium.

Browns rookies are in town for their minicamp.

How much stock should the Steelers put in QB Ben Roethlisberger‘s plans for the future?

Texans DE J.J. Watt donated athletic equipment to a middle school.

Confidence isn’t an issue for Colts rookies.

WR Allen Lazard hopes to make an impact for the Jaguars.

Titans WR Taywan Taylor is looking for more this season.

The Broncos hosted high school coaches for a clinic.

A negative take on the Chiefs’ quarterback situation.

Chargers first-round S Derwin James has touched down in Los Angeles.

Raiders first-round T Kolton Miller has a “quiet drive.”

Former teammates saluted TE Jason Witten as he ended his career with the Cowboys.

The Giants have a lot of defensive backs vying for roster spots.

Will Avonte Maddox be the Eagles’ slot cornerback?

There’s a heavy Alabama influence on Washington’s roster.

The Bears have assigned their rookies jersey numbers.

A positive assessment of the Lions’ wide receiver depth.

Former Packers P Tim Masthay has moved into soccer coaching.

Former Vikings DT Keith Millard worked with sixth-round DE Ade Aruna before the draft.

The Falcons didn’t have much choice when it came to giving QB Matt Ryan a new deal.

TE Ian Thomas thinks the Panthers will help him grow as a player.

A comparison of the Saints draft against their NFC South rivals.

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David is excited to share the field with DE Jason Pierre-Paul.

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen isn’t afraid to send a lengthy text message.

Said Rams fifth-round LB Micah Kiser, “I’m a very smart linebacker, a leader on the field, and a great player. Very productive, I think I’ve been one of the more productive linebackers in college football over the last three years.”

Dante Pettis wants to be more than a punt returner for the 49ers.

Which undrafted rookies have the best chance to make the Seahawks?