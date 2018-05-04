Friday’s PFT PM looks at quarterback contracts and more

Getty Images

Friday’s week-ending #PFTPM features a one-hour discussion regarding plenty of pending NFL issues. Among other things, the podcast takes a closer look at quarterback contracts in the aftermath of the Matt Ryan deal, including the question of whether it’s time for the Patriots to give Tom Brady a big raise — regardless of whether he asks for one.

Plenty of questions also are answered, hopefully to the delight of the @PFTPMPosse.

We’ll be back on Monday with another edition, and next week’s guests definitely will include Chris Simms.