Jets sign six undrafted free agents

The Jets added six rookies to their roster on Friday as they opened their rookie minicamp.

The additions include fullback Dimitri Flowers, who caught 13 touchdowns for the University of Oklahoma and is the son of former Bills first-round pick Erik Flowers.

They also stayed local by signing tackle Lord Hyeamang from Columbia University. The other undrafted signings are University of British Columbia guard Dakoda Shepley, Texas Tech defensive lineman Mychealon Thomas, Auburn offensive lineman Austin Golson and Jacksonville State cornerback Reggie Flowers.

Six undrafted free agents is a small number for most teams and the Jets may be adding more names to the list after minicamp. They have 44 players taking part in a tryout basis this weekend, including current linebacker David Bass‘ younger brother Darrian.