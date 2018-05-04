Jets sign sixth-rounder Trenton Cannon

AP

The Jets have signed a member of their 2018 draft class.

Running back Trenton Cannon signed his four-year rookie deal on Thursday night, which was also the night before the team’s rookie minicamp got underway. Cannon was selected in the sixth round with the 204th overall pick.

Cannon ran for 1,638 yards during his final season at Virginia State and closed his collegiate career with three straight seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards. He also averaged over 33 yards per kickoff return and scored three touchdowns in a role he thinks could be part of his NFL future.

“I don’t have any idea yet. I’m just going to compete for a spot and work toward becoming a returner,” Cannon said.

The Jets have five other picks to sign, including first-round quarterback Sam Darnold.