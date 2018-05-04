Manziel still looking at CFL, AAF possibilities

May 4, 2018
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats may be preparing to join forces with Johnny Manziel, but this doesn’t mean that Johnny Manziel is planning to join forces with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Per a league source, Manziel continues to explore all options, including both the CFL and the fledgling Alliance of American Football. And the AAF becomes a viable option when considering that the CFL continues to refuse to relent on its requirement that Manziel commit for two seasons. That would stop Manziel from joining the NFL until November of 2019.

However, the possibility lingers that the CFL will make a change in order to entice Manziel to come to Canada, allowing him for example to leave after one year, if he plays well enough to attract NFL interest.

Last month, Manziel played a pair of games in the Spring League. That has yet to result in an NFL offer for Manziel, before or (so far) after the draft.

From Manziel’s perspective, there’s no specific timeline for making a decision to join the CFL. The Canadian teams head to training camp later this month, but Manziel won’t necessarily decide before that happens.

  2. He needs to get up there from day one in training camp. Show he can do that, play well, and he will get another NFL shot. It is that simple.

  3. I’n not a Manziel fan or hater but I do got to say the CFL is hurting, why not let players sign 1 year deals. This way they can attract better talent, maybe people will watch more CFL.

  5. Please sign him so those of us who follow the NFL won’t have to read/hear about him.

    Mike Florio, I’m looking at you, brother.

  6. The CFL should seriously consider dropping the 2-year requirement. They could likely entice not only Manziel but a bunch of other players trying to prove something to the NFL.

  8. footballinla says:
    Signing a bunch of guys to one-year deals so they can bolt to the NFL at their first chance isn’t going to help increase the CFL’s popularity. Season ticker-holders and others who attend or watch games regularly want to see a stable winner, not a revolving door of rental players with no identity or team chemistry.

