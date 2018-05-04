Orlando Brown Jr. working on slimming down to 325 pounds

Getty Images

Ravens rookie offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is an enormous man, but he’d like to be a little less enormous.

The 6-foot-8 Brown told reporters in Baltimore today that he currently weighs 340 pounds, but he’s working on managing his weight, and he’d like to slim down to about 325.

Size is in Brown’s genes. He is the son of the late Orlando “Zeus” Brown, one of the biggest NFL players of the 1990s, who was listed at 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds. Zeus also played for the Ravens, as well as the Browns.

The younger Brown took a lot of criticism at the Scouting Combine for his poor performance, and he joked with reporters that he’s probably a slower runner than some of them. But an offensive tackle doesn’t need a fast 40-yard dash time. The Ravens just need Brown to be quick out of his stance, and shedding a few pounds may help with that.