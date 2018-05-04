Orlando Brown Jr. working on slimming down to 325 pounds

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2018, 6:14 PM EDT
Getty Images

Ravens rookie offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is an enormous man, but he’d like to be a little less enormous.

The 6-foot-8 Brown told reporters in Baltimore today that he currently weighs 340 pounds, but he’s working on managing his weight, and he’d like to slim down to about 325.

Size is in Brown’s genes. He is the son of the late Orlando “Zeus” Brown, one of the biggest NFL players of the 1990s, who was listed at 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds. Zeus also played for the Ravens, as well as the Browns.

The younger Brown took a lot of criticism at the Scouting Combine for his poor performance, and he joked with reporters that he’s probably a slower runner than some of them. But an offensive tackle doesn’t need a fast 40-yard dash time. The Ravens just need Brown to be quick out of his stance, and shedding a few pounds may help with that.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Orlando Brown Jr. working on slimming down to 325 pounds

  3. His film is better than his combine from what the experts say. If I were going to use one barometer over the other, I would go with film. Many more busts are a result of great combine results, but mediocre to poor actual on the field performance. The combine should only elevate a player who is already average or better on film, or separate the good from the elite. A great combine performance is an indicator of a gym rat or a naturally athletic player, not necessarily a great football player. As they say film doesn’t lie and he gave up no sacks last year. At the same time, the Big 12 isn’t necessarily a QB killer conference.

  4. He was mocked because he’s not only historically slow, he was historically weak for an O-lineman. This will be an interesting demonstration of tape vs measureables. His tape is pretty good, his workouts were atrocious.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!