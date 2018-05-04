Packers sign 14 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Packers are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend and they announced the undrafted free agents who have been added to the roster on Friday.

The list includes one player who both grew up and played his college football in Wisconsin. Defensive end Conor Sheehy made 33 starts at the University of Wisconsin and finished his college career with 94 tackles, six sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.

The Packers also signed Arizona offensive lineman Jacob Alsadek, Syracuse linebacker Parris Bennett, Eastern Kentucky quarterback Tim Boyle, Duke center Austin Davis, James Madison safety Raven Greene, Texas linebacker Naashon Hughes, East Texas Baptist linebacker CJ Johnson, Northwestern defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster, Richmond offensive lineman Alex Light, Kentucky tackle Kyle Meadow, Utah defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi, Fairmont State linebacker Marcus Porter, and Youngstown State tight end Kevin Rader.

The Packers also have players trying out for the team during the rookie minicamp, which could lead to further shuffling of the roster in the next few days.