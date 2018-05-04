Packers sign J.K. Scott, Hunter Bradley

Getty Images

The Packers released punter Justin Vogel on Friday in a move that came as no surprise after they drafted a punter in the fifth round of the draft last week.

They got that new punter’s contract done on Friday as well. The team announced that J.K. Scott has agreed to a four-year deal with the team.

Scott led the nation in gross punting average during his freshman year at Alabama and continued to boot the ball well throughout his four years with the Crimson Tide. He also handled kickoff duties during the 2017 season.

Scott figures to spend a lot of time this offseason working with long snapper Hunter Bradley, a seventh-round pick who also signed on Friday. Bradley played college ball at Mississippi State.