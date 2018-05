Getty Images

When a move is #asexpected, it’s best to make it quickly.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers have waived punter Justin Vogel.

It’s not a surprise, after they used a fifth-round pick on punter J.K. Scott last weekend.

Since Vogel’s a second-year player, he’s still inexpensive, so he might be claimed off waivers by another team. He averaged 44.4 yards gross and 41.6 net last season.