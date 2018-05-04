Panthers DB coach left after internal investigation

Getty Images

Panthers defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller resigned this week, a decision that coach Ron Rivera called “a complicated situation.”

Now, it looks slightly more clear.

According to David Newton of ESPN.com, a team spokesman said they accepted Fuller’s resignation Wednesday after an internal investigation.

“After approaching Coach Fuller with the findings of an investigation into complaints of inappropriate conduct, we accepted his resignation,” Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond said. “The Panthers are deeply committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally.”

Considering their current context, that sounds just as ominous as you think it does. Team owner Jerry Richardson has put the team up for sale after Sports Illustrated revealed allegations of workplace misconduct of both racial and sexual harassment.

The Panthers currently have a pair of assistant position coaches working with their defensive backs.