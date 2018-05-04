Raiders add Derrick Johnson

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
A longtime Chief is staying in the AFC West.

Derrick Johnson, the linebacker who has played his entire 13-year career in Kansas City, has agreed to terms with Oakland, according to NFL Network.

Chiefs fans won’t enjoy seeing Johnson in the Silver and Black, but he makes a lot of sense for what the Raiders need to add on defense. And new Raiders coach Jon Gruden has a long track record of liking to bring in aging veterans for one last go-round.

The 35-year-old Johnson is a four-time Pro Bowler who started every game except the meaningless Week 17 game for the Chiefs last year. He was released by the Chiefs in February.

27 responses to “Raiders add Derrick Johnson

  1. For those who know what a 3-4 defense is, he will be playing inside alongside another inside LB.

    He’ll be just fine in a 3-4 front.

  4. Would’ve rather had Bowman, but I’m assuming he was getting greedy and trying to hold Raiders for ransom post-draft (being that they didn’t get Roquan Smith). His price went up, and Reggie wasn’t going to bid against himself for a LB who has lost several steps and is a liability in coverage.

    That’s not to say Johnson is an upgrade. He’s not. He’s worse at this stage in his career compared to Bowman, but his price was low enough (assuming) and the revenge factor high enough (definite) to warrant Gruden giving him a chance. The difference in price may allow Reggie to get Mack resigned a bit earlier or to kick the tires of some FA safeties who are waiting on the market.

    From what I’ve read, Bowman was not much of a leader with the Whiners (wasn’t on board with helping Foster take his job eventually). Johnson, is the opposite. I’ve only ever heard positive things about him with the Chiefs. All in all, it’s a good move. If he has nothing left in tank, you cut him in camp with a $0 cap hit. It’s a win win for the Raiders in the end.

  5. Competition before season opener. If he really cant play, he gets cut. Good move esp considering how abysmal our LB core is and the draft whiff, again.

  7. His tackles the past three years: 116, 90, 71.
    Sacks: 4, 1, 0
    Ints: 2, 1, 0
    I don’t see how he will improve a bad Oakland defense.

  12. Still more evidence the Chucky Doll has been possessed by the spirit of George Allen, who’s vigorously trying to re-create his “Over-The-Hill Gang” in Oakland (Google it, Millennials).

  14. It feels good to hang one in the Chiefs although they got his best years. So I guess Bowman won’t re-sign, looks like we are still looking for the long term solution to fill ILB spot. Well there is next years draft and FA, maybe Johnson can plug a hole for a year or two till we get one. I hate not getting Bowman back (so it seems)

    /Bleh/Derp

  15. taugrim (Ed Park) says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:10 pm
    “If a guy has to play 60 snaps for us, he plays 60. If he plays 10, he’s a good blitzer, then that’s going to be [the case]. We’re going to put the players in the best position we can to succeed, whether it’s a 4-3, a 3-4, it doesn’t matter. We’ll be flexible that way with what we got.” Paul Guenther

  17. I am really, really certain the Raiders channeling Al Davis’s approach in the cap era, even though Davis is not alive, will lead them down the old path. Pun intended.

    The NFL is a young players’ league. Renting a once good player without drafting a young base, is very dumb.

  18. As a Chiefs fan I’m ok with this, because there’s no way he’ll ever be able to hurt my team. Incredibly, the fade got worse with this move. And I wasn’t sure of any way that defense could get worse.

  19. Gruden is determined to run this organization into the ground. The Raiders continue to get older and slower. Absolutely insane how this up and coming team has turned into a very old football team.

  20. What a joke.

    Never seen a team make such a 180 on progress in all my years.

    Funny thing is the Raiders are gonna win 9/10 games and give everyone and the media false hope but everyone knows this is a dumpster fire in the making.

    My Raiders bout to be top 5 draft pick annually again.

  22. This one of those guys Gruden fawned over on MNF… of course it was four years ago. I expect him to sign Derrick Brooks any day now.

  23. I am from LA. I rooted for this team from 1982 till they announced their move to Vegas. Too much dysfunction, moving to a cesspool state and the Rams are back in LA. So much silver and black garbage to sell.

  24. Gruden is so much like Al Davis its almost scary. That is indeed an Al Davis move, and the drafting of Mo Hurst in the 5th round when every team completely took him off their board because of his medical condition is an Al Davis move.

  26. It bugged me a whole lot more to watch Albert Lewis defect to the Raiders. That dude was still in his prime back then. DJ’s prime was before his first achilles injury – and he’s had two of them.

    His wheels fell off 2 years ago. 3 or 4 big hit tackles a year mixed with 30 missed tackles for huge gains or crucial first downs doesn’t endear you to your employer when you’re banking 4-5 million a year.

    It’ll be fun watching him whiff on K Hunt or any of the Chiefs running backs this year.

    Dude wants to keep playing ball, more power to him. He didn’t up his game until Todd Haley benched him for being a slacker/1st round draft bust.

  27. A good man, leader, and player. They just got better and sharper. Best of luck to Johnson.

