Raiders add Derrick Johnson

A longtime Chief is staying in the AFC West.

Derrick Johnson, the linebacker who has played his entire 13-year career in Kansas City, has agreed to terms with Oakland, according to NFL Network.

Chiefs fans won’t enjoy seeing Johnson in the Silver and Black, but he makes a lot of sense for what the Raiders need to add on defense. And new Raiders coach Jon Gruden has a long track record of liking to bring in aging veterans for one last go-round.

The 35-year-old Johnson is a four-time Pro Bowler who started every game except the meaningless Week 17 game for the Chiefs last year. He was released by the Chiefs in February.