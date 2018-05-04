Raiders call off Brian Cushing visit with Derrick Johnson in the fold

Getty Images

Maybe the Raiders do have enough veteran linebackers after all.

Friday brought a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Raiders were scheduled to meet with former Texans linebacker Brian Cushing on Sunday, but it appears the deal they struck with former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson has led to a change in plans.

Schefter now reports that the Raiders have cancelled the visit after signing Johnson on Friday. It was Cushing’s first reported meeting with a team since he visited with the Seahawks in early March and that’s the only one he’s taken since being released by Houston in February.

Cushing will now try to find someone else interested in giving him a chance to continue his career and the Raiders will move forward with Johnson, Emmanuel Lamur, Kyle Wilbur, Tahir Whitehead and Bruce Irvin as experienced members of their linebacking corps.