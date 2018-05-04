Raiders cut Armonty Bryant and Cory James; sign six undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Raiders parted ways with a couple of players on Friday while also welcoming six undrafted rookies to the roster.

Defensive end Armonty Bryant was released with a non-football illness designation and linebacker Cory James was waived with an injury designation. Bryant signed with the team in April and James, a 2016 sixth-round pick, ended last season, his second in Oakland, on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The six new arrivals joined the Raiders as they opened rookie minicamp on Friday. Among them is kicker Eddy Piniero, who made 38-of-43 field goal attempts at the University of Florida. He joins Giorgio Tavecchio on the Oakland roster at kicker.

The Raiders also signed Ohio State tight end Marcus Baugh, Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall, Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda, Pittsburgh center Alex Officer, and Temple fullback Nick Sharga.