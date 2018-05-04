Ravens bring in 15 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Ravens have a big draft class after using 12 picks on players and they’ve added 15 more rookies to the roster ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The group includes a pair of linebackers who will try to join Bart Scott, Zachary Orr and Albert McClellan as undrafted players who have earned their way onto the depth chart at that position. Alvin Scott started 43 games at UTEP and ranks third in school history with 40 tackles for loss.

They also signed Mason McKendrick out of John Carroll. He was a two-time Division III All-American while recording 236 tackles during his collegiate career.

Baltimore also signed LSU defensive lineman Christian LaCouture, Western Illinois wide receiver Jaelon Acklin, Portland State offensive lineman Randin Crecelius, Rutgers running back Gus Edwards, South Carolina State guard Justin Evans, Grand Valley State tight end Nick Keizer, Virginia wide receiver Andre Levrone, Colorado State long snapper Trent Sieg, Florida running back Mark Thompson, Monmouth center Alex Thompson, Alcorn State running back De’Lance Turner, Marshall punter Kaare Vedvik and UAB defensive back Darious Williams.