Report: Curtis Fuller’s departure tied to texts, emails to female Panthers employees

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2018, 2:48 PM EDT
Getty Images

Panthers defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller abruptly resigned this week for reasons that were not made completely clear, but a new report indicates that his resignation was a result of workplace misconduct with female Panthers employees.

Specifically, the Charlotte Observer reports, Fuller sent emails and text messages to an unknown number of female employees on the business side of the organization.

The report says the primary concern was the volume of Fuller’s communications with female staffers, not the content of the messages. At least one incident was reported to higher-ups within the organization last year.

The Panthers’ statement on the matter said only that Fuller resigned after he was approached with the result of an investigation centered on multiple complaints made about him. The Panthers said nothing about the nature of the complaints.

Fuller was an NFL safety who played for the Seahawks, Packers and Panthers and coached with the Raiders, Packers and Titans before the Panthers hired him.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is in the process of selling the team amid an investigation into his own workplace conduct.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Report: Curtis Fuller’s departure tied to texts, emails to female Panthers employees

  1. Don’t worry, Leon Phelps is said to be interviewing, and comes highly regarded among his peers. He’s a lock.

  2. Every company has at least one Curtis Fuller. Hopefully calling out behavior like this publicly will lead to less of it. Just like with everything else that’s inappropriate in the workplace.

  3. So, he’s quitting not because of the content of the messages, but the number he’s sent? Seriously, how many texts/emails would have to be sent, that weren’t offensive, that would get an organization to not only investigate it but make the guy quit?

  4. Yeah. I’m gonna guess that the content of those texts and email were more than “Hey. Hope you’re having a good day.” But then Neanderthals will have you believing otherwise.

  6. Wait….so it’s the volume of texts and emails not the content?? So was he was just super annoying??? It has to be because of some content!

  7. Anybody who thinks he resigned and wasn’t effectively fired is naive.

    Is that all he did, sent a bunch of emails? There is no mention that the emails themselves were vulgar, just that they were unwanted. There were complaints but did they talk with Fuller about it or just fire him? Oh, my bad. He resigned.

    It is very scary to me how comfortable people are becoming skipping over law and due process to just deliver whatever the mob demands.

    Whenever there’s a story where anybody is accused of something, the mib just deems that person guilty and demands their life be destroyed immediately. Don’t wait for facts. Don’t take any mitigating circumstances into account. Just skip right over a 1st offense warning, which is pretty standard in law, and go directly to destroying somebody.

    This is the legacy of Goodell. He decides punishment on a whim. No evidence, no problem. What twitter demands, twitter gets.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!