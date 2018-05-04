Report: Curtis Fuller’s departure tied to texts, emails to female Panthers employees

Getty Images

Panthers defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller abruptly resigned this week for reasons that were not made completely clear, but a new report indicates that his resignation was a result of workplace misconduct with female Panthers employees.

Specifically, the Charlotte Observer reports, Fuller sent emails and text messages to an unknown number of female employees on the business side of the organization.

The report says the primary concern was the volume of Fuller’s communications with female staffers, not the content of the messages. At least one incident was reported to higher-ups within the organization last year.

The Panthers’ statement on the matter said only that Fuller resigned after he was approached with the result of an investigation centered on multiple complaints made about him. The Panthers said nothing about the nature of the complaints.

Fuller was an NFL safety who played for the Seahawks, Packers and Panthers and coached with the Raiders, Packers and Titans before the Panthers hired him.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is in the process of selling the team amid an investigation into his own workplace conduct.