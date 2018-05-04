Report: Trump appointing Bill Belichick, Herschel Walker to sports and fitness council

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and retired NFL player Herschel Walker will soon join President Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Axios reports that Belichick and Walker are among six people Trump is appointing to the Council, which has existed (under a variety of names) since 1956. The Council is dedicated to encouraging Americans to adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes regular physical activity and good nutrition.

Belichick was a supporter of Trump during the presidential campaign and has reportedly spoken to him recently about the status of Tom Brady.

Walker was also a supporter of Trump’s campaign and has been friends with Trump since playing for the Trump-owned New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League. And while Belichick doesn’t necessarily look like he always practices regular physical activity and good nutrition himself, Walker is clearly devoted to physical fitness, given that he was fighting in mixed martial arts in his 50s and still looks like a Greek god.