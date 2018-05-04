Royce Freeman not concerned about college workload, believes it proves his durability

Getty Images

Running backs have almost always been viewed as a diminishing property in the NFL. It became commonplace to expect running backs to fall off a cliff from a production standpoint once they reached 30 years old. Even more recently, the amount of investment in running backs has lessened as productive options seem to be relatively cheap and plentiful.

But newly drafted Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman isn’t concerned that the extensive workload he received while in college at Oregon will have a significant impact on his NFL productivity.

According to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, Freeman believes that his experience – over 900 carries with the Ducks in four seasons – speaks to his durability and shouldn’t be an knock against him moving forward.

“I feel like all of that durability and all of those carries just reflected my productivity throughout my four years at Oregon,” Freeman said. “It is not often you get backs playing as many games or taking as many carries. I feel like the fact that I was able to do so proves I am a durable running back.”

The Broncos were able to get Freeman in the third round of last weekend’s draft, picking him with the 71st overall selection. He had 947 carries for 5,621 total yards and scored 60 rushing touchdowns during his four-year stay in Eugene.