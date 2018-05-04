Saints paid an unusually big price to draft Marcus Davenport

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2018, 10:04 AM EDT
Getty Images

When the Saints were on the clock after the surprising decision to trade away next year’s first-round draft pick to move up in this year’s first round, there was widespread speculation that they must be planning to draft a quarterback. Because typically, that’s the only position that teams will give up two first-round draft picks to get.

Instead, the Saints drafted pass rusher Marcus Davenport.

A move like that is almost unheard of. The last time a team packaged two first-round draft picks to move up and draft a defensive player was in 2003, when the Jets sent two first-round picks to the Bears to select Dewayne Robertson.

And giving up two first-round picks for the 14th overall pick is unheard of: According to ESPN, it was the first time since the AFL-NFL merger that a team gave away two first-round draft picks to acquire a pick outside the Top 12.

Which means the Saints must think Davenport is not just a good player, but a potentially franchise-changing player, the kind of pass rusher who can be the difference between a team that lost in the divisional round of the playoffs last season and a team that can win the Super Bowl this season. The best way to make the Davenport trade pay off is to make sure the pick the Saints traded away is No. 32 overall.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Saints paid an unusually big price to draft Marcus Davenport

  1. Paying that much to move up for a pass rusher in the mid-1st round was insane. Maybe they’re drinking deeply from their own hubris since they had such a fantastic draft last year.

  2. As a Packer fan I hope he is so bad he causes them to lose 10 games. On the fence about him otherwise. Could be a great pass rusher or he could be Dion Jordan. Will start to find out in 4 months.

  3. The only way this makes sense is if they would have wasted the 27th pick on a bust…like Rashad Penny.

  4. Funny thing is, they didn’t need to trade that far up to get him. He wasn’t on anyone elses radar for that high of a selection. Same story with the Seahawks and Penny. If you truly know of a gem that nobody else is aware of, then it’s a near certainty he’ll be available in later selections.

  6. Even Steven….Possible Historically Great Draft Last Year.

    Potentially Harmful Draft This Year That Will Affect Franchise Post Drew Brees Era.

  7. Drafting Kamara and picking up Taysom Hill for nothing shows the Saints have a pretty good eye for talent.

  8. They paid between a 100 and 400 point premium if they make the playoffs. I think that is reasionable. If they do not make the playoffs then the deal starts to look bad. If you think of it as giving up 27 and 64 this year would you not make the trade? They are comparable numbers to what was given up.

  10. When you can find a diamond in the rough at lower rounds (Kamera last year), giving up a lot to get a potential player to fill a need is worth it. It balances out. Before the draft, Payton said there wasn’t a franchise QB in this draft so not drafting a QB is not a surprise.

  13. The Saints were idiots plain and simple! Davenport would’ve been available prior to pick number 20 and they didn’t need to give up the haul they did for a guy who might just be a bust.

  16. Only time will tell if that was a good or bad trade. On the surface it looks bad but if he goes on to be a double digit sack guy that helps bring a superbowl to the Saints, then no one will say anything and it looks great. If he get 3 sack and they go out in the first round of the playoffs or do not even make the playoffs and he is a non factor, then it looks horrible. Last year the Saints were criticized for giving up a 2018 2nd round pick to get a 3rd round pick in last years draft and that player they got with that pick turned out to be Alvin Kamara.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!