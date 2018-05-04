Sam Darnold: I have to come in and earn respect

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2018, 1:59 PM EDT
AP

Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan spent a lot of time watching quarterback Sam Darnold at USC over the last two years and was left convinced that Darnold was worth taking with the third overall pick in this year’s draft.

Maccagnan’s also open to the idea of Darnold starting at quarterback to kick off the 2018 season, saying that the rookie will have every opportunity to wind up on the top line of the depth chart. Darnold said Friday at the team’s rookie minicamp that he realizes that he can’t skip any steps in the process in order to do that.

“I embrace that, but I understand every single day is a process,” Darnold said, via ESPN.com. “You have to come in here and earn respect. I’m not going to come in here and demand it. I just have to come in here, understanding the position I’m in. I’m a rookie — I understand that — but at the same time, I’m a quarterback and I have to be a leader on the field and off it as well.”

Darnold said his first priority is learning the playbook ” because I’m coming in here and I don’t know anything.” Once that changes, we’ll have a better idea of Darnold’s chances to be in the lineup come September.

3 responses to “Sam Darnold: I have to come in and earn respect

  2. One thing I’ve been really happy with is the sense of maturity that he exudes since he’s been drafted. Yes, he says the right things, most rookies will, because they’re hardly ever speaking off the cuff, but his sense of leadership is very different from that of Mayfield’s, who I actually wanted for that reason. Where Mayfield is the type to fire you up, Darnold seems to have a very calm sense of leadership example. It will be interesting to see how he develops. He wasn’t my first choice, but I’m rooting for him.

  3. If Jeremy Bates tries to fit Darnold in the west coast offense he has to seek out Brett Favre as a mentor. Who will, in turn, tell him to forget what the coaches say, and play off instinct.

    Favre’s career was so funny to me. Because I know the 49ers/West Coast offense like the back of my hand and how it is counter-intuitive to gunslingers like Favre. I can tell Favre used to think to himself “the hell with this progression, I’m doing my own thing”…and it worked. It had to drive Holmgren crazy…but I digress.

