Seahawks release Cliff Avril with failed physical designation

The dismantling of a once-great Seahawks defense continued Friday.

The team announced that defensive end Cliff Avril had been released with a failed physical designation.

He suffered a neck injury early last year, and the team made it clear that if he came back to play, it wasn’t going to be with them.

Avril has said he wants to keep playing, though it’s unclear who will give him a chance with his age and the injury.

Avril joins Michael Bennett, Richard Sherman, and eventually Kam Chancellor on the outs this offseason.

He had 33.5 sacks over his four years with the Seahawks, and forced 13 fumbles.