Seahawks sign three draft picks and 15 undrafted free agents

The Seahawks got the ball rolling on signing their 2018 draft class on Friday.

The team announced that they have signed three of their nine draft picks. Fourth-round tight end Will Dissly, fifth-round punter Michael Dickson and sixth-round defensive end Jacob Martin all agreed to four-year deals with the team.

Dissly made his mark as a blocker at the University of Washington while Dickson, who played for Texas, won the Ray Guy Award in 2017 as the best punter in college football. Martin had eight sacks at Temple last season.

The Seahawks also announced the addition of 15 undrafted free agents as they kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday. The group includes a pair of All-Big 12 picks in Texas defensive lineman Poona Ford and Oklahoma State center Brad Lundblade.

Seattle also signed West Virginia wide receiver Ka'Raun White, Vanderbilt wide receiver Caleb Scott, TCU wide receiver Taj Williams, Slippery Rock fullback Marcus Martin, Michigan fullback Khalid Hill, Oklahoma linebacker Emmanuel Beal, Texas linebacker Jason Hall, Oregon long snapper Tanner Carew, Northwestern linebacker Warren Long, Florida State linebacker Jake Pugh, Missouri defensive end Marcell Frazier, Purdue defensive tackle Eddy Wilson, and Idaho State guard Skyler Phillips.