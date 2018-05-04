Teammate: Ereck Flowers staying away because his feelings are hurt

Getty Images

It’s not hard to figure out why Ereck Flowers isn’t thrilled with the Giants at the moment, even if it doesn’t explain his absence.

The former first-rounder was replaced at left tackle when the team signed Nate Solder in free agency, and Flowers has stayed away from the team’s voluntary workouts since then.

Safety Landon Collins admitted during an interview on WFAN that there was a simple explanation.

“He’s just unhappy that they picked up [Solder],” Collins said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “That’s it.”

Collins said he texted Flowers but didn’t get a response, but one of his cousins who is close to the former No. 9 overall pick did.

Since Solder’s signing, Flowers has stayed in Maimi to work out. The Giants were hoping he’d compete for the starting right tackle job, and tried to trade him during the draft (Ron Howard voice: “They did not trade him”). They also declined to pick up his fifth-year option this week.

Collins said he hoped Flowers would return soon.

“Definitely, I would say he needs to be here, as a teammate and as a captain because we need him here, need to get the line together so they can be on the same page,” Collins said. “We got a quarterback, we got a running back, we got these talented wide receivers, we got to run with this. . . .

“Ereck is my boy. At the same time, he has a lot to learn, and at the same time he has to work harder. He came in last year, he thought he did what he needed to do — he lost weight, he was in proper shape, thought he played good in the first couple of games and just kind of went downhill when the season went downhill.

“After being a first-round draft pick, he don’t want to be called a bust.”

While it’s reasonable for Flowers to have a bruised ego, he could also play this to his own advantage. Since the Giants declined the option on his rookie deal, he’s an unrestricted free agent after the season. And with an offense that could make a significant bounce this season, he’s perhaps better served showing up and playing on the right, and then looking for someone who values him next offseason.