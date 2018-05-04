Terrell McClain visiting the Dolphins today

Getty Images

The Dolphins just traded for Akeem Spence, but they’re not finished working on their defensive line.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston, Chronicle, former Cowboys defensive tackle Terrell McClain is visiting the Dolphins today.

McClain was cut by Washington last week, one year into the four-year, $21 million deal he signed the previous spring. The former second-round pick of the Panthers blossomed into a solid player during his time in Dallas.

The Dolphins are still looking for help after letting Ndamukong Suh go this offseason, and they didn’t add any defensive linemen in the draft.