Vikings sign second-round pick Brian O’Neill

Getty Images

The Vikings became the first team to sign 2018 draft picks when they reached agreements with four picks on Thursday.

They moved closer to becoming the first team to sign all their draft picks on Friday. The Vikings announced that they have signed tackle Brian O'Neill to a four-year contract.

O’Neill was selected with the 62nd overall pick in the draft. The second-rounder started every game at left tackle for Pittsburgh last year and declared early for the draft. O’Neill made the move from tight end to tackle in college and caught two touchdown passes for the Panthers before moving on to the NFL.

With O’Neill under contract, the Vikings are down to three unsigned picks.