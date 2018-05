Getty Images

Washington added some veteran depth back to the middle of the offensive line.

According to a tweet from his agents, veteran guard Shawn Lauvao has re-signed with the team.

The 30-year-old Lauvao has finished two of the last three seasons on injured reserve, hitting the list last year with a neck injury.

He started nine games last season, and figures to come back and compete for the left guard job again this year.