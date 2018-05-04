Wembley Stadium may not be available to be sold for a while

Getty Images

Jaguars owner Shad Khan wants to buy Wembley Stadium. And Khan may indeed be able to.

When he’s 107 years old.

The Daily Mail reports that the current owners of the venue — the Football Association — may be prevented from selling the stadium until 2057, as part of the deal that contributed significant public money to the facility.

The short article doesn’t stand for the notion that a sale can’t or won’t happen. Instead, it leaves the door open for the sale to happen, if the governmental protections can be “retained or amended” under new ownership.

So it’s not a barrier to the sale but a hurdle. The size of that hurdle isn’t known.